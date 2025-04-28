XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 36,436 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CGAU opened at $6.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

