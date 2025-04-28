XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $613.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

