XTX Topco Ltd Has $210,000 Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 111.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 196,804 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 186,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORIC opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

