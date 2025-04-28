XTX Topco Ltd Has $223,000 Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.