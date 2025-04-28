XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUMA. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 177.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 151,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 179,120 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humacyte by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,393.24. This represents a 121.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,118. The trade was a 97.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $223.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.