XTX Topco Ltd Invests $193,000 in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 140,054 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 74,172 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Abacus Life from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABL opened at $8.27 on Monday. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $800.97 million, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

