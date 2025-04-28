XTX Topco Ltd Invests $193,000 in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 154.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 99,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 20.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 83,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Personalis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Personalis Stock Performance

PSNL stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.89. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Personalis

(Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.