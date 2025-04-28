XTX Topco Ltd Invests $197,000 in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.81%.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at $342,319.05. This represents a 7.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

