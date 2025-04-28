XTX Topco Ltd Invests $203,000 in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 45,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $90.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This represents a 10.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $72,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,052.32. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,381 shares of company stock valued at $338,591 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.