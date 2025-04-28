XTX Topco Ltd Invests $205,000 in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consolidated Water news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,860. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

