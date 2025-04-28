XTX Topco Ltd Invests $215,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.62.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $208.40 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $162.16 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

