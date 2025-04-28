XTX Topco Ltd Invests $216,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,553,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,296,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 441,963 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 964,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,443 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

