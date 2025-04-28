XTX Topco Ltd Invests $217,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Lufax by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lufax by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lufax by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Lufax by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.