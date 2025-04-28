XTX Topco Ltd Invests $220,000 in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5,905.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

