XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at $33,104,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 930,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 303,839 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at $9,619,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 177,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 523,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 122,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDRL. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Seadrill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

SDRL stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Seadrill Limited has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.50 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

