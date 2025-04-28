XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $181.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.26 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $184.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

