XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $205,000 Investment in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.1 %

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

