XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $214,000 Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 221.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 65,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 324,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Cannae announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

