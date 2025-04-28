XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,434,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,648,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 714,940 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,002 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 174,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.