XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

