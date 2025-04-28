XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 19,844 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,848 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 17,006,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,981 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 20,902,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,604,000 after purchasing an additional 702,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 415,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,414,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 251,583 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NG opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.05. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.