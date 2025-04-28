XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 5,704 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMLX. Mizuho raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $41,122.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,201,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,108,327.09. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 10,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $37,809.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,728.36. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,509 shares of company stock valued at $222,586. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

