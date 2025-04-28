XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $9.17 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

