XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLX opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $685.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Sidoti upgraded Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

