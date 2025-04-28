XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEXN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nexxen International by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nexxen International by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 262,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexxen International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Nexxen International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.17 million, a PE ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Nexxen International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nexxen International Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

