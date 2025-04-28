XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.