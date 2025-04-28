XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,614 Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 430,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALEX opened at $16.33 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

