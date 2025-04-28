XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Mistras Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $287.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 217,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,308.24. This represents a 4.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

