XTX Topco Ltd Sells 104,293 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,293 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Barclays were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,514,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 3,073.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 667,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 579,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 195,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCS

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.