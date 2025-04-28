XTX Topco Ltd Sells 139,134 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,134 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1,255.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

