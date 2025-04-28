XTX Topco Ltd Sells 17,516 Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Centuri were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Centuri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Centuri by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Centuri stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.08. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

CTRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

