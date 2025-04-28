XTX Topco Ltd Sells 23,444 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,444 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $163,833,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,469 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Moderna by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after acquiring an additional 979,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,027,000 after acquiring an additional 700,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $27.22 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $170.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

