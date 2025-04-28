XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,975 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 9,995.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 518,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,137,000 after purchasing an additional 513,549 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,631 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,065,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,060,000 after acquiring an additional 149,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $27,726,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $15,260,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN opened at $162.75 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.04.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

