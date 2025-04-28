XTX Topco Ltd Sells 51,080 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,080 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 181,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 110,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 153,991 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 532,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 171,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $3.39 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $355.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.48.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

