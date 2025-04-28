XTX Topco Ltd Sells 5,561 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,248,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Conway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 141,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $14.70 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $411.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.97.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

