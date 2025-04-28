XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Schrödinger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.45 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $392,031.25. The trade was a 51.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.