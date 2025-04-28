XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULH. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $25.51 on Monday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $671.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $382.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

