XTX Topco Ltd Trims Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 865,731 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Plug Power by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Plug Power by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Plug Power stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $750.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

