XTX Topco Ltd Trims Position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,724 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talkspace

In other Talkspace news, CEO Jon R. Cohen purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,422.80. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 82,270 shares of company stock valued at $235,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TALK opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of 312.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. Talkspace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Talkspace had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

