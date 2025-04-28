Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Yext were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $808.24 million, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YEXT

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.