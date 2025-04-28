Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ZG opened at $65.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -138.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.