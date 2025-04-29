107,003 Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 107,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEO. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The GEO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.8 %

GEO opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. Analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

