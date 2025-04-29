11,674 Shares in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $106,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 423,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 227,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TZA opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.