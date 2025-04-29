19,796 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,757,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,510,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 182,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $157.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $180.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

