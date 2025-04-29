1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $72.50 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRCE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $60.05 on Monday. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 162.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 7.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter worth $664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

