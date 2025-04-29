200,586 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 38,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FFC opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

