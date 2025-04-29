23,282 Shares in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $151.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

