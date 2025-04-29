28,773 Shares in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEMX. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:KEMX opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.78.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.