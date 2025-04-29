31,506 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Lear by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lear by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lear by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LEA opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

