62,503 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,278,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 530,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.33 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 683.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

